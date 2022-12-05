Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch: Doctor’s technique for distracting baby during injection goes viral
Watch: Doctor’s technique for distracting baby during injection goes viral

Watch: Doctor’s technique for distracting baby during injection goes viral

Articles
Watch: Doctor’s technique for distracting baby during injection goes viral

Watch: Doctor’s technique for distracting baby during injection goes viral

Advertisement
  • A doctor’s endearing technique to keep a baby entertained while giving an injection has gone viral.
  • The video has been viewed nearly 9.7 million times since it was first shared, and that number is still rising.
  • In the previous month, the video was shared online more than 8 million times.
Advertisement

A doctor’s endearing technique to keep a baby entertained while giving an injection has gone viral. The doctor is seen in the Instagram video making goofy expressions and soothing noises for the newborn.

We posted the video on our Instagram account. While uploading the clip, he also included a humorous caption. We grownups are useless timid creatures compared to these six month older kids, he wrote.

A young child is seen at the start of the video dozing out on a bed. The doctor uses his charming routine to divert the child’s attention. During this process, he injects the infant.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by DrSayed Mujahid Husain (@dr_hifive)

Advertisement

In the previous month, the video was shared online. The video has been viewed nearly 9.7 million times since it was first shared, and that number is still rising. In addition, the video has received a number of responses.

One of my uncle’s future doctors said to me, “Sir, I am showing this to the kids at my house, and they are so motivated and also captivated, and one of them wants to become like you. Someone on Instagram wrote, “Thank you so much, congratulations, I really appreciate your work.

Another person agreed, saying, “All doctors should be like this” (All doctors aisi hone chaiye). A third person said, “Great sir.” A fourth just said, “superb sir” in their note.

Also Read

Watch: Deer using antlers to open barrier has gone viral
Watch: Deer using antlers to open barrier has gone viral

A video of a deer using his antlers to cleverly open a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rare sight of tiger crossing road with cubs impresses: Watch
Rare sight of tiger crossing road with cubs impresses: Watch
Groom makes dog his companion on the aisle as he rides with him
Groom makes dog his companion on the aisle as he rides with him
Curious cat investigates Christmas tree; see what happens next
Curious cat investigates Christmas tree; see what happens next
Ayesha of Mera Dil Ye Pukare shares video of kid recreating dance
Ayesha of Mera Dil Ye Pukare shares video of kid recreating dance
Rashmika, Allu in Pushpa fever hits Russia; ladies dance to song
Rashmika, Allu in Pushpa fever hits Russia; ladies dance to song
New York City will pay Rs 1.3 crore to a
New York City will pay Rs 1.3 crore to a "bloodthirsty" rat hunter
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story