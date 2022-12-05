Watch: Doctor’s technique for distracting baby during injection goes viral

A doctor’s endearing technique to keep a baby entertained while giving an injection has gone viral.

We posted the video on our Instagram account. While uploading the clip, he also included a humorous caption. We grownups are useless timid creatures compared to these six month older kids, he wrote.

A young child is seen at the start of the video dozing out on a bed. The doctor uses his charming routine to divert the child’s attention. During this process, he injects the infant.

One of my uncle’s future doctors said to me, “Sir, I am showing this to the kids at my house, and they are so motivated and also captivated, and one of them wants to become like you. Someone on Instagram wrote, “Thank you so much, congratulations, I really appreciate your work.

Another person agreed, saying, “All doctors should be like this” (All doctors aisi hone chaiye). A third person said, “Great sir.” A fourth just said, “superb sir” in their note.

