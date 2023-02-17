Thai street food with black noodles, Desis calls it ‘Coronavirus’ 

Customers looking for quick and delectable meals are provided Thai street cuisine.

Dark-coloured noodles and spaghetti were discovered in Thailand.

A woman spins blue, and black noodles with vegetables, seasonings, and prawns.

Advertisement

Are you looking for a culinary adventure? You’ll like exploring Thailand’s streets after that! Customers looking for quick and delectable meals are provided Thai street cuisine, which is made in public areas. Usually, it is offered for sale from stands, carts, and the sides of the road. Dark-coloured noodles and spaghetti were discovered in Thailand, and Indians are still recovering, according to the internet.

A woman spins blue, and black noodles with vegetables, seasonings, and prawns in the trending video. She combines all the ingredients before serving her client. The video’s creator, ‘Our Collection,’ posted the clip to his Instagram account. “UNIQUE Street Food of Thailand #reels #streetfood #thailand #bangkok #food,” stated the title of the popular video.

Take a look at the video:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Our Collection (@ourcollecti0n) Advertisement

The video quickly became popular online as users posted laughing emojis in the comments area.

“I was waiting for the noodles to start crawling 😭😭😭.” one user commented. “😂😂😂 bhai ye noodles nahi hai ye to plastic ka rubber khila rahe hain sabko. Pet me ja ke boomerang khelenga 😂😂😂.” another user said. Me ja pet ke boomerang khelenga “I thought this is noodles of steel😂.” a third person remarked. While some Twitter users from India referred to venom noodles and coronavirus. The viral video has 4.5 million views, 1 000 comments, and over 95 000 likes.

WHAT ARE SPAGHETTI OR SQUID INK NOODLES?

According to TasteAtlas.com, one of the most popular spaghetti meals that uses squid ink is Spaghetti Al Nero De Seppie, a traditional Sicilian dish. This glossy, midnight-hued meal is made by tossing pasta in a sauce made of squid or other seafood, garlic, olive oil, white wine, and squid ink. Ink has been added to the dough, which is also available dried. Despite its spectacular appearance, squid ink spaghetti isn’t as tasty as you might anticipate. Because squid ink must be used sparingly to color the cuisine, its flavor is discernible but not overbearing.

Advertisement

Also Read Street artist gives the money to a stranger for food and her kindness gets paid Liv Harland, a 23-year-old British musician, has won hearts not just for...