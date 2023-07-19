AI Transform Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas into Barbie and Ken

Greta Gerwig’s film “Barbie” is generating immense excitement as its release date approaches. Artificial intelligence-generated images of popular Indian celebrities such as Barbie and Ken have taken social media by storm. Priyanka Chopra, who turned 41, became the star of the series. AI transform technology called stable diffusion 0.9xl was used to create stunning pictures of Priyanka and other Indian stars as iconic dolls, captivating fans worldwide.

One eye-catching image featured Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, as Barbie and Ken, dressed in vibrant outfits and striking playful poses. The AI-generated photos expanded to include other celebrity couples like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, as well as individual stars like Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Akshay Kumar.

Take a look at the post below:

The upcoming “Barbie” movie, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, has added to the excitement. Set to release on July 21, the film presents a comedic take as Barbie and Ken venture into the real world.

The fusion of AI technology with beloved dolls has ignited a global frenzy, allowing fans to envision their favourite celebrities as Barbie and Ken, blurring the lines between reality and imagination.

