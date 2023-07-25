Barbie Takes Over Burj Khalifa in Stunning 3D Ad

Devesh Kumar buys AC for family with stipend money, wins hearts
In a viral video, the original Barbie is seen donning her iconic white and black swimsuit as she emerges gracefully from a pink box, set against the backdrop of Dubai’s renowned skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa.
The movie “Greta Gerwig’s Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has captured the hearts of many and achieved remarkable success at the box office.
The Barbie team’s marketing efforts have been nothing short of fascinating, with various captivating specimens grabbing people’s attention online.
Additionally, pink has become the color of the season, adding to the video’s appeal and popularity.
3D ad in front of Burj Khalifa
— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 25, 2023
Before you get too excited about the ad, it’s worth noting that it’s a CGI ad campaign. Eye Studio, a social media agency based in the UAE, recently posted an advertisement on Instagram.
The release date of the Barbie movie has been pushed back to August 31 in the United Arab Emirates.
Despite the delay, the film’s marketing team is determined to sustain the excitement and buzz surrounding the movie.
The unique ad garnered surprise from viewers, with many commenting that the Barbie marketing team undoubtedly deserves a raise for their creativity and impact.
I WANT THAT BARBIE! 🤩💖
— 🗽Tammy 🗽 (@MariaTammy) July 25, 2023
I’m sorry what? When did technology get this good? Why is she actually stepping out like her arms are clearly outside of the building
— Absconded Llama (@abscondedllama) July 25, 2023
Insane what they can do.
— JDCook (@JDCKailua) July 25, 2023
That’s so cool.
— Lino (@LinoDaCake) July 25, 2023
