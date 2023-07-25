Advertisement
Barbie Takes Over Burj Khalifa in Stunning 3D Ad

  • A CGI ad of Barbie emerging from a pink box on Burj Khalifa has gone viral.
  • The ad was created by Eye Studio, a social media agency based in the UAE.
  • The release date of the Barbie movie has been pushed back to August 31 in the UAE.
In a viral video, the original Barbie is seen donning her iconic white and black swimsuit as she emerges gracefully from a pink box, set against the backdrop of Dubai’s renowned skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa.

The movie “Greta Gerwig’s Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has captured the hearts of many and achieved remarkable success at the box office.

The Barbie team’s marketing efforts have been nothing short of fascinating, with various captivating specimens grabbing people’s attention online.

Additionally, pink has become the color of the season, adding to the video’s appeal and popularity.

Take a look:

Before you get too excited about the ad, it’s worth noting that it’s a CGI ad campaign. Eye Studio, a social media agency based in the UAE, recently posted an advertisement on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Eye Studio| Creative Content & Social Media Agency👁️ (@eyestudioae)

The release date of the Barbie movie has been pushed back to August 31 in the United Arab Emirates.

Despite the delay, the film’s marketing team is determined to sustain the excitement and buzz surrounding the movie.

The unique ad garnered surprise from viewers, with many commenting that the Barbie marketing team undoubtedly deserves a raise for their creativity and impact.

