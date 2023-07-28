Advertisement
Edition: English
Beat the Heat: 10 Ways to Stay Cool Without AC

  • Heatwaves hit the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
  • Boston and Philadelphia declare heat emergencies.
  • Tips for staying cool without air conditioning.
The Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States are facing a dire situation due to an intense heatwave.

Residents worldwide are experiencing a nightmarish summer as record-breaking temperatures are being recorded in the USA.

In this ongoing crisis, air conditioners are proving to be lifesaving tools in the battle against extreme heat. Boston and Philadelphia have declared heat emergencies due to the severity of the situation.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted about this major issue on Thursday. He posted “Our city is under an excessive heat warning from today through Saturday, July 29. Let’s be clear: heat can kill. This is dangerous. Take precautions. Cooling centers are open throughout the city. Pools will be open until 8 pm. ”

In situations where air conditioning is not available or temporarily unavailable due to repairs, here are some useful tricks to keep cool at home.

1) Cover windows in the room with curtains or blinds:

Drawing the curtains over the windows will create a darker environment, reducing the amount of sunlight entering the room and consequently helping to cool it down.

2) Using a bowl full of ice:

Place a bowl of ice cubes in front of your table fan, and it will blow cooler air, providing a refreshing breeze.

3) Using a water bottle:

Prepare a bottle of water with some empty space, and then freeze or refrigerate it. Once the water in the bottle has frozen, position it in front of a table fan to enjoy the chilled air as you breathe.

-How to survive the heatwave

  1. Drink a sufficient amount of water
  2. Bathe in cool showers
  3. Wear loose and lightweight clothes

– Symptoms of heat stroke

  1. High body temperature (103°F or higher)
  2. Headache and dizziness
  3. Fast, strong pulse
  4. Nausea and confusion
