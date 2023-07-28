Beat the Heat: 10 Ways to Stay Cool Without AC

Heatwaves hit the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Boston and Philadelphia declare heat emergencies.

Tips for staying cool without air conditioning.

The Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States are facing a dire situation due to an intense heatwave.

Residents worldwide are experiencing a nightmarish summer as record-breaking temperatures are being recorded in the USA.

In this ongoing crisis, air conditioners are proving to be lifesaving tools in the battle against extreme heat. Boston and Philadelphia have declared heat emergencies due to the severity of the situation.