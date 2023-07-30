Cardi B Goes Viral for Throwing Microphone at Fan

Elon Musk puts giant ‘X’ on Twitter HQ, internet reacts
Elon Musk posted a video of Twitter HQ with a giant 'X'...
Cardi B experienced a distressing incident during a concert on Saturday, when a fan threw a drink at her, causing her to become visibly furious and upset.
The outdoor event was interrupted by this disruptive act while the rapper was engrossed in delivering a captivating performance.
A viral video captured the moment when Cardi B reacted by retaliating and throwing her microphone at the fan.
Her anger was evident as she shouted at the individual, while her team swiftly intervened to remove the disruptive attendee from the crowd.
The incident has garnered significant attention and reactions from the public.
Advertisement
@iamcardib would’ve been the Lebron of dodgeball if she didn’t pursue music
💀pic.twitter.com/13y7WsFsNg
— GeekedUp (@GeekedUpProd) July 30, 2023
Advertisement
— GeekedUp (@GeekedUpProd) July 30, 2023
On social media, the response to the incident has overwhelmingly favored Cardi B, with a significant show of support.
Numerous people applauded her for taking a stand against the disruptive behavior exhibited by the concert-goer.
They pointed out the lack of respect shown towards the artist and called on others to refrain from throwing objects at performers during shows.
Many users emphasized that artists are human beings too and should be treated with the same level of respect and consideration as anyone else.
Advertisement
So satisfying seeing the instant karma
— Alanna 🎭 (@TaeTheEternal) July 30, 2023
So satisfying seeing the instant karma
— Alanna 🎭 (@TaeTheEternal) July 30, 2023
Her aiming is crazy 😦
— yuh (@Its_Mando___) July 30, 2023
Advertisement
the person who threw that drink was mad disrespectful
— neutrino 🏳️🌈 (@essamokoena) July 30, 2023
that mic throw was spot-on accurate.
— Skinny Corleone (@skinny49) July 30, 2023
Damn. Nailed it!
— Aggravated Auntie ☮️⚜️🏈🇺🇦🌴🌺🌈🥭🤼♀️🌋🏝 (@crystal_darter) July 30, 2023
In recent times, Cardi B has been in the news for her highly publicized feud with her husband, Offset.
The rapper faced allegations from Offset about infidelity, which sparked rumors suggesting that their discord might have been a publicity stunt for their latest song, “Jealousy,” released on July 28.
However, Cardi B took to Instagram to dismiss these speculations.
She refuted the claims, stating that the accusations were not a contrived publicity stunt but rather a consequence of someone deliberately causing trouble on the internet.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.