Edition: English
Edition: English

Cardi B Goes Viral for Throwing Microphone at Fan

  • Cardi B threw a microphone at a fan who threw a drink at her during a concert.
  • The incident was caught on video and has gone viral.
  • Many people on social media are supporting Cardi B and condemning the fan’s behavior.
Cardi B experienced a distressing incident during a concert on Saturday, when a fan threw a drink at her, causing her to become visibly furious and upset.

The outdoor event was interrupted by this disruptive act while the rapper was engrossed in delivering a captivating performance.

A viral video captured the moment when Cardi B reacted by retaliating and throwing her microphone at the fan.

Her anger was evident as she shouted at the individual, while her team swiftly intervened to remove the disruptive attendee from the crowd.

The incident has garnered significant attention and reactions from the public.

On social media, the response to the incident has overwhelmingly favored Cardi B, with a significant show of support.

Numerous people applauded her for taking a stand against the disruptive behavior exhibited by the concert-goer.

They pointed out the lack of respect shown towards the artist and called on others to refrain from throwing objects at performers during shows.

Many users emphasized that artists are human beings too and should be treated with the same level of respect and consideration as anyone else.

In recent times, Cardi B has been in the news for her highly publicized feud with her husband, Offset.

The rapper faced allegations from Offset about infidelity, which sparked rumors suggesting that their discord might have been a publicity stunt for their latest song, “Jealousy,” released on July 28.

However, Cardi B took to Instagram to dismiss these speculations.

She refuted the claims, stating that the accusations were not a contrived publicity stunt but rather a consequence of someone deliberately causing trouble on the internet.

