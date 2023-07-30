Cardi B Goes Viral for Throwing Microphone at Fan

Cardi B threw a microphone at a fan who threw a drink at her during a concert.

The incident was caught on video and has gone viral.

Many people on social media are supporting Cardi B and condemning the fan’s behavior.

Cardi B experienced a distressing incident during a concert on Saturday, when a fan threw a drink at her, causing her to become visibly furious and upset.

The outdoor event was interrupted by this disruptive act while the rapper was engrossed in delivering a captivating performance.

A viral video captured the moment when Cardi B reacted by retaliating and throwing her microphone at the fan.

Her anger was evident as she shouted at the individual, while her team swiftly intervened to remove the disruptive attendee from the crowd.

The incident has garnered significant attention and reactions from the public.