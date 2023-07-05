Chef Faces 9 Years in Prison for Cooking Crocodile on BBQ

A chef-turned-influencer, Regio Parrillero, is facing severe criticism and potential legal consequences after sharing a video on Facebook where he cooked an entire crocodile on a barbecue. The video, viewed by his 781,000 followers, showcased the process of preparing the crocodile for human consumption, with the reptile skinned and an apple placed in its jaws.

Although Regio claimed that the crocodile was not an endangered species and its meat was commonly consumed in certain regions of Mexico and the United States, many viewers expressed outrage. One comment argued that reptiles should not be eaten under any circumstances.

Moreover, concerns were raised regarding the legality of Regio’s actions. According to Article 420 of Mexico’s Federal Penal Code, individuals who threaten biodiversity and kill a crocodile can face up to nine years in prison. The crocodile in question appears to be Morelet’s crocodile, a species protected in Mexico.

While the Morelet crocodile was on the verge of extinction due to extensive hunting for its valuable hide in the past, it is now considered a species of least concern according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The circumstances surrounding how Regio obtained the crocodile remain unclear.

As the controversy continues, Regio Parrillero’s video serves as a reminder of the ethical and legal considerations surrounding the consumption of protected wildlife.

