Controversial Seagull Statue with Female Figure Stirs Debate

A statue in New Bedford, Massachusetts, featuring the head of a seagull and the body of a human woman, has once again stirred controversy. Donna Dodson’s sculpture, Seagull Cinderella, first installed in 2016, drew complaints from residents who found it sexually suggestive.

After being moved to Dodson’s hometown of Maynard, the statue recently returned to New Bedford. However, the artwork continues to be a target of complaints, even leading to a petition calling for its removal, despite Dodson’s alterations to cover the formerly nude figure.

Dodson defends the sculpture, asserting it is meant to be empowering rather than controversial. She explained that the concept simply imagines what animal or bird Cinderella would be, with the common seagull inspiring the unique design.

Despite the outcry, city officials are supporting the artwork and have requested that it remain in place for the time being. The ongoing debate highlights the complexity of public art and its subjective interpretation, as artists strive to convey their visions while respecting community sentiments.

