Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Dog's Derpy Digging Skills Make for Instant Internet Sensation

Articles
  • A dog video of a doggo hilariously displaying confusion while attempting to dig has gone viral on Reddit.
  • The video has garnered over 1,600 upvotes since it was uploaded three days ago.
  • Many users found the video hilariously entertaining.
Pet owners enjoy capturing various moments of their beloved dogs, creating videos that often bring joy and amusement to viewers.

These heartwarming clips have the ability to instantly uplift someone’s spirits, and many people share them on social media.

If you’re searching for a video that will make you smile, I have a delightful clip featuring an incredibly adorable dog. In this video, the doggo hilariously displays confusion while attempting to dig.

The video is shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Our dog doesn’t understand digging.”

The video aptly captures the essence of the caption as it begins with a dog standing near a stick. Initially, the doggo starts digging but abruptly pauses and shifts its focus to the stick.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video:

Our dog doesn’t understand digging

by u/KJongsDongUnYourFace in AnimalsBeingDerps

Did the video make you chuckle? Numerous individuals expressed their amusement in the comments section, sharing how they found it hilariously entertaining.

Many also left affectionate comments, filled with love for the adorable dog.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video of the dog who doesn’t know how to dig:

“Sand, stick, sand, stick, derp, repeat,” joked a Reddit user. “Clearly doggo is using that drift wood to carve out a trench,” joined another. “She’s got a stick, the sand and the ocean breeze… what’s not to love!!!” added a third. “Hehehehehe what a sweetieeee,” shared a fourth. “It’s not digging, it’s just scratching the ground lol that’s derpy,” wrote a fifth.

The video of the dog was uploaded three days ago and has garnered over 1,600 upvotes since then, with the numbers continuing to rise.

I’d be happy to share my thoughts on the video, but as an AI, I don’t have personal emotions or opinions.

However, I can understand why it has been well-received based on its popularity and the positive comments it has received so far.

