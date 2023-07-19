Dog’s Unbreakable Connection Shown in Emotional Video

A heartbreaking video is touching the hearts of many on social media, showcasing the unwavering loyalty of a pet dog towards its owner. In Andhra Pradesh’s Ambedkar Konaseema district, a woman tragically died by suicide by jumping into the Godavari River from a bridge. The woman’s pet dog was left waiting near her footwear on the bridge, refusing to leave even after she was gone.

The dog spent the entire night waiting and hoping for its owner’s return. Heartbreaking visuals of the devoted canine near its owner’s belongings went viral on social media, leaving people deeply moved by the display of loyalty and affection.

The incident occurred when the woman, accompanied by her pet dog, jumped into the river amidst a crowd of visitors enjoying the sunset. Despite the efforts of passersby and fishermen, she was swept away by the strong currents.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement After a woman died by suicide jumping into the Godavari river between Yanam-Yedurlanka bridge at pillar no 8 on Sunday night, her pet dog kept waiting all night near the owner's footwear. Locals found the pet barking & informed the police. Follow @NewsMeter_In@CoreenaSuares2 pic.twitter.com/b8cXYUHs5Y — SriLakshmi Muttevi (@SriLakshmi_10) July 17, 2023

This heart-wrenching incident serves as a reminder of the deep emotional connections we share with our pets, and how they can feel our moods and absence, displaying extraordinary feelings of devotion even in the face of tragedy.

Advertisement

Also Read Viral Animal Videos: Envious Cat and Opera-Singing Dog Posted by Abram Engle on Instagram. Cat hits the toy kitty after...