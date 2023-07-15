Gauravv Chawla Reveals Saif Ali Khan’s Ouija Board Encounter

Filmmaker Gauravv K Chawla recently shared an intriguing incident involving Saif Ali Khan‘s fascination with the supernatural. During an interview, Chawla revealed how he and Saif played the Ouija board game together in Pataudi, Haryana. He highlighted Saif’s interest in horror content and his openness to exploring the afterlife.

According to Gauravv K Chawla, Saif Ali Khan has a genuine curiosity about the supernatural world. Chawla mentioned that Saif enjoys ghost stories and even involves his son, Taimur Ali Khan, in watching horror shows. During their visit to Pataudi, they played the Ouija board game with Saif’s friends from England, creating an interesting blend of English conversations and attempts to connect with spirits.

Take a look at the family gathering photo of Saif and Kareena:

Although their enthusiastic efforts did not lead to any ghostly encounters that night, the experience prompted discussions about their past experiences with the paranormal. Saif has previously expressed agnostic beliefs and contemplation about the existence of an afterlife. He emphasizes the importance of focusing on the present life while acknowledging a hope for something beyond death.

Recently, Saif Ali Khan appeared in the film “Adipurush” and has signed on for the upcoming project tentatively titled “NTR30.” His love for exploring diverse roles and subjects continues to captivate audiences.

