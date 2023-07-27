Li Zhihao Juggles and Solves 3 Rubik’s Cubes in Record Time

Li Zhihao is a 22-year-old speedcuber from China.

He has been juggling since he was 10 years old and started solving Rubik’s Cubes when he was 12.

This is not the first time that Li Zhihao has set a world record for solving Rubik’s Cubes.

GWR recently shared an impressive video featuring Li Zhihao, a Chinese man who accomplished a remarkable feat involving three Rubik’s Cubes.

In this extraordinary display of skill, he managed to solve the Rubik’s Cubes while juggling them simultaneously.

Notably, Li Zhihao not only set a new Guinness World Record with this achievement but also broke his previous record.

The video showcases his incredible talent and precision in solving the iconic 3D combination puzzle while keeping viewers amazed at his remarkable accomplishment.