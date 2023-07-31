Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Malala Yousafzai Celebrates New Barbie Doll with Movie Night

Malala Yousafzai Celebrates New Barbie Doll with Movie Night

Articles
Advertisement
Malala Yousafzai Celebrates New Barbie Doll with Movie Night

Malala Yousafzai Celebrates New Barbie Doll with Movie Night

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Malala Yousafzai and her husband posed in a Barbie doll photo booth.
  • The photo went viral and fans loved it.
  • Some people even suggested that Malala should have her own Barbie doll.
Advertisement

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel prize-winning activist, has recently joined the trend of embracing the Barbie-esque appearance that has taken the internet by storm.

In a delightful picture shared on her social media account, Malala is seen posing alongside her husband, Asser Malik, inside a famous Barbie doll photo booth designed for movie enthusiasts.

The couple looked charming as Malala donned a pink salwar, while Asser opted for a semi-formal look, sporting a white shirt paired with a black blazer.

Along with the picture, Malala humorously captioned, “This Barbie has a Nobel Prize. He’s just Ken,” adding her unique touch to the ongoing phenomenon inspired by the highly successful movie “Barbie.” The post received an overwhelming response from her global fanbase, as she continues to inspire and make an impact both as an activist and a style icon.

Advertisement

See the Post here:

Here’s How X users Reacted To The Quirky Post:

Advertisement

Following its appearance online, the post quickly went viral, garnering an abundance of positive reactions from X users. Fans found the post incredibly amusing and lauded the couple’s delightful sense of humor.

Advertisement

A user commented, “The best one I have seen yet!”

Advertisement

“They should make a Malala Barbie,” another X user wrote.

“And look how happy he is! This is the way,” an individual expressed.

Another user remarked, “You two are adorable! @Malala and @MalikAsser”.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Air Hostess Catches MS Dhoni Napping on Flight, Internet Buzzing
Air Hostess Catches MS Dhoni Napping on Flight, Internet Buzzing

MS Dhoni's in-flight nap video goes viral on Twitter, shared by "Chakri...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story