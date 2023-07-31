Malala Yousafzai Celebrates New Barbie Doll with Movie Night

Malala Yousafzai and her husband posed in a Barbie doll photo booth.

The photo went viral and fans loved it.

Some people even suggested that Malala should have her own Barbie doll.

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel prize-winning activist, has recently joined the trend of embracing the Barbie-esque appearance that has taken the internet by storm.

In a delightful picture shared on her social media account, Malala is seen posing alongside her husband, Asser Malik, inside a famous Barbie doll photo booth designed for movie enthusiasts.

The couple looked charming as Malala donned a pink salwar, while Asser opted for a semi-formal look, sporting a white shirt paired with a black blazer.

Along with the picture, Malala humorously captioned, “This Barbie has a Nobel Prize. He’s just Ken,” adding her unique touch to the ongoing phenomenon inspired by the highly successful movie “Barbie.” The post received an overwhelming response from her global fanbase, as she continues to inspire and make an impact both as an activist and a style icon.