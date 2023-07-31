Malala Yousafzai Celebrates New Barbie Doll with Movie Night

Air Hostess Catches MS Dhoni Napping on Flight, Internet Buzzing
MS Dhoni's in-flight nap video goes viral on Twitter, shared by "Chakri...
Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel prize-winning activist, has recently joined the trend of embracing the Barbie-esque appearance that has taken the internet by storm.
In a delightful picture shared on her social media account, Malala is seen posing alongside her husband, Asser Malik, inside a famous Barbie doll photo booth designed for movie enthusiasts.
The couple looked charming as Malala donned a pink salwar, while Asser opted for a semi-formal look, sporting a white shirt paired with a black blazer.
Along with the picture, Malala humorously captioned, “This Barbie has a Nobel Prize. He’s just Ken,” adding her unique touch to the ongoing phenomenon inspired by the highly successful movie “Barbie.” The post received an overwhelming response from her global fanbase, as she continues to inspire and make an impact both as an activist and a style icon.
Advertisement
This Barbie has a Nobel Prize 💖 He’s just Ken pic.twitter.com/Ljbqdfpgfd
— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) July 30, 2023
Following its appearance online, the post quickly went viral, garnering an abundance of positive reactions from X users. Fans found the post incredibly amusing and lauded the couple’s delightful sense of humor.
A user commented, “The best one I have seen yet!”
This Barbie has a Nobel Prize 💖 He’s just Ken pic.twitter.com/Ljbqdfpgfd
— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) July 30, 2023
“They should make a Malala Barbie,” another X user wrote.
Advertisement
This Barbie has a Nobel Prize 💖 He’s just Ken pic.twitter.com/Ljbqdfpgfd
— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) July 30, 2023
“And look how happy he is! This is the way,” an individual expressed.
This Barbie has a Nobel Prize 💖 He’s just Ken pic.twitter.com/LjbqdfpgfdAdvertisement
— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) July 30, 2023
Another user remarked, “You two are adorable! @Malala and @MalikAsser”.
This Barbie has a Nobel Prize 💖 He’s just Ken pic.twitter.com/Ljbqdfpgfd
— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) July 30, 2023
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.