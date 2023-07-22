Mercedes-Benz Gives Dog the Wheels of a Lifetime

Advertisement Advertisement Mercedes-Benz gifted a wheelchair to a rescue dog named Bunny.

The wheelchair was custom-made for Bunny and allows her to move around freely.

Mercedes-Benz was so inspired by Bunny’s story that they decided to gift her a wheelchair. Advertisement Mercedes-Benz became an essential part of this heartwarming story when an animal rescuer found inspiration from a comment on a video, leading him to approach the automobile giant with a special request. Social media serves as more than just a platform for sharing; it can also spark wonderful ideas for various projects. Advertisement The brilliant idea was to ask the automobile giant for a wheelchair for a rescue dog named Bunny. As a heartwarming outcome, the adorable pooch received a specially designed wheelchair from the brand, enabling her to roam around with ease and happiness. Advertisement

Why did Mercedes-Benz gift a wheelchair to the rescue dog?

It all started with a video shared by Henry Friedman on his Instagram page keeping in. He shared a video of Bunny and explained how she was abandoned by her owners after meeting with an accident that resulted in her losing her hind legs.

The video quickly went viral and someone left a comment on it saying, “This dog deserves the Mercedes-Benz of wheelchairs”. This gave Friedman the genius idea to reach out to the company to share Bunny’s journey. To his surprise, they not only loved the idea but also “hooked her up with a fresh set of wheels”. He then visited an outlet along with Bunny where she got her custom-made wheelchair.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video that details Bunny’s story:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Henry and Finn (@keepingfinn)

Advertisement

How is the rescue dog adjusting to her new wheelchair?

The happiness doesn’t end here as Friedman shared another video to share Bunny’s reaction to this new device. “ BUNNY’S BENZ!! And it’s SOOO much more than just a badass wheelchair—These wheels will open Bunny’s world significantly and make her much more adoptable!” he wrote as he posted a video showing the dog using her new wheelchair.

Advertisement In the heartwarming video, Bunny receives a warm welcome from the company’s employees as she enters the store. They quickly fit the special device to her back, and the rest of the footage captures her moving around freely and delighting in her newfound mobility. Advertisement Take a look at this video of Bunny with her new wheelchair: Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Henry and Finn (@keepingfinn) Advertisement How did Instagram users react to these videos of Bunny and her wheelchair? Advertisement Both videos received an abundance of love-filled comments, leaving many viewers feeling happy and touched. Numerous individuals expressed their joy with heartfelt words, while others conveyed their reactions using heart emoticons. Advertisement Advertisement “This is amazing,” posted an Instagram user. “Oh man, I got goosebumps! She looks so happy and she’s MOVING in her new set of wheels. Thanks for giving Bunny a new life,” shared another. “This is wholesome,” added a third. “Best story ever. We all love Bunny, she deserves the very best wheelchair. And so glad Mercedes Benz was willing to help,” wrote a fourth. To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Advertisement Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Also Read More Pay, Less Work? Promotion Leaves People Skeptical Redditor claims promotions lead to less work for professionals. Post sparks discussion... Advertisement