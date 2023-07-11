Mermaids’ Underwater Music Delights Florida Festival

Divers donned mermaid tails and took part in the 39th annual Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival held at Looe Key Reef in Florida. The unique event, organized by the Florida Keys & Key West, featured mermaid performers who submerged themselves underwater with musical instruments.

The mermaids delighted spectators by miming along with their instruments while actual music played through underwater speakers provided by US1Radio. The underwater concert treated the audience to popular tunes such as “Yellow Submarine” by The Beatles, “Fins” by Jimmy Buffet, and songs from beloved films like Pirates of the Caribbean and The Little Mermaid.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by The Florida Keys (@thefloridakeys) Advertisement

Beyond the entertainment value, the event serves a significant purpose: raising awareness about the importance of preserving Looe Key Reef, a crucial area within the NOAA Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. By blending music, art, and marine conservation, the festival aims to emphasize the need to protect and safeguard this precious underwater ecosystem.

The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival serves as a unique platform to engage the community and encourage environmental consciousness. It showcases the harmony between art, music, and the underwater world while reminding people of the vital role they play in preserving and respecting our marine environments.

Also Read Scuba diver saved by ‘mermaids’ off Catalina Island A group of mermaids rescued a diver near Catalina Island, near San...