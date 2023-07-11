Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mermaids’ Underwater Music Delights Florida Festival

Mermaids’ Underwater Music Delights Florida Festival

Articles
Advertisement
Mermaids’ Underwater Music Delights Florida Festival

Mermaids’ Underwater Music Delights Florida Festival

Advertisement

Divers donned mermaid tails and took part in the 39th annual Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival held at Looe Key Reef in Florida. The unique event, organized by the Florida Keys & Key West, featured mermaid performers who submerged themselves underwater with musical instruments.

The mermaids delighted spectators by miming along with their instruments while actual music played through underwater speakers provided by US1Radio. The underwater concert treated the audience to popular tunes such as “Yellow Submarine” by The Beatles, “Fins” by Jimmy Buffet, and songs from beloved films like Pirates of the Caribbean and The Little Mermaid.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by The Florida Keys (@thefloridakeys)

Advertisement

Beyond the entertainment value, the event serves a significant purpose: raising awareness about the importance of preserving Looe Key Reef, a crucial area within the NOAA Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. By blending music, art, and marine conservation, the festival aims to emphasize the need to protect and safeguard this precious underwater ecosystem.

The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival serves as a unique platform to engage the community and encourage environmental consciousness. It showcases the harmony between art, music, and the underwater world while reminding people of the vital role they play in preserving and respecting our marine environments.

Also Read

Scuba diver saved by ‘mermaids’ off Catalina Island
Scuba diver saved by ‘mermaids’ off Catalina Island

A group of mermaids rescued a diver near Catalina Island, near San...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story