Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mick Jagger Rocks 80th Birthday With His Friends

Mick Jagger Rocks 80th Birthday With His Friends

Articles
Advertisement
Mick Jagger Rocks 80th Birthday With His Friends

Mick Jagger Rocks 80th Birthday With His Friends

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Mick Jagger Rocks His 80th Birthday with Star-Studded Bash
  • Jagger Turns 80 with A-List Guests at Chelsea Party
  • Mick Jagger’s 80th Birthday Party: A Night to Remember

Mick Jagger, the iconic singer, celebrated his 80th birthday in style with a star-studded party at the popular Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea.

The event was graced by numerous Hollywood celebrities and music industry icons, making it a night to remember.

Advertisement

Among the attendees were Mick’s 31-year-old daughter, Georgia May Jagger, and his 36-year-old fiancée, Melanie Hamrick.

The celebration also saw the presence of his former partner and mother of his children, Jerry Hall, who shared over two decades of her life with him.

Notably, Ronnie Wood, Mick’s fellow Rolling Stones bandmate, was also present at the festivities.

A delightful surprise at the party was the appearance of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and the talented musician Lenny Kravitz, adding even more glamour to the occasion.

Mick Jagger was looking sharp and dashing in a green suit paired with a polka-dot shirt, complemented by white trainers and a stylish scarf. He exuded joy as he flashed a charming smile for the cameras.

His daughter, Georgia May Jagger, looked stunning in a striking red dress with a layered fringe skirt, perfectly matched with matching heels and a leather jacket, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.

Advertisement

Jerry Hall opted for an elegant long brown dress, adorned with a light shrug draped over her shoulders, radiating timeless class and sophistication.

Overall, the celebration was a grand success, with Mick Jagger enjoying the time of his life surrounded by beloved family, friends, and admirers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Saw X new poster leaves fans terrified
Saw X new poster leaves fans terrified

Saw X poster is terrifying fans. The poster shows a person screaming...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story