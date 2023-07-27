Mick Jagger Rocks 80th Birthday With His Friends

Advertisement Mick Jagger Rocks His 80th Birthday with Star-Studded Bash

Mick Jagger, the iconic singer, celebrated his 80th birthday in style with a star-studded party at the popular Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea.

The event was graced by numerous Hollywood celebrities and music industry icons, making it a night to remember.

Among the attendees were Mick’s 31-year-old daughter, Georgia May Jagger, and his 36-year-old fiancée, Melanie Hamrick.

The celebration also saw the presence of his former partner and mother of his children, Jerry Hall, who shared over two decades of her life with him.

Notably, Ronnie Wood, Mick’s fellow Rolling Stones bandmate, was also present at the festivities.

A delightful surprise at the party was the appearance of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and the talented musician Lenny Kravitz, adding even more glamour to the occasion.

Mick Jagger was looking sharp and dashing in a green suit paired with a polka-dot shirt, complemented by white trainers and a stylish scarf. He exuded joy as he flashed a charming smile for the cameras.

His daughter, Georgia May Jagger, looked stunning in a striking red dress with a layered fringe skirt, perfectly matched with matching heels and a leather jacket, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.

Jerry Hall opted for an elegant long brown dress, adorned with a light shrug draped over her shoulders, radiating timeless class and sophistication.

Overall, the celebration was a grand success, with Mick Jagger enjoying the time of his life surrounded by beloved family, friends, and admirers.