Motor-Biking Dog and Owner Help Hungry Street Dogs in Brazil

Miguel Pereira de Souza and his dog, Ruby, have become social media stars in Brazil for their heartwarming mission to feed hungry street dogs in Sao Paulo. Nine years ago, Souza found Ruby injured and homeless under his car, and since then, he has dedicated his time to helping dogs in need. He started the Ruby Fofa delivery service, selling dog food and treats to locals and using the profits to feed street dogs.

“I said from today every time I see a dog going hungry, I will donate a portion of food,” Souza said, wiping away tears.

Their heartwarming journey has gained over 150,000 followers on TikTok, where they share their food deliveries and the plight of street dogs. Donations poured in after Souza’s posts, allowing him to donate more than five tonnes of food. Ruby even accompanies him on motorbike rides, wearing her helmet and backpack.

“I had more than 700 kilograms (1,543 lb) of dog food in my living room,” said Souza, who has Ruby’s name tattooed on his forearm. “We have already donated more than five tonnes of food.”

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in dog abandonments, making the duo’s efforts more crucial than ever. Through their compassionate actions, Miguel and Ruby are making a significant impact on the lives of less fortunate dogs in Sao Paulo.

“This help from Miguel – donating food, water, time and encouraging others to donate – I think is very cool,” she said.

“I am very proud to be part of this, because when we buy at Ruby’s shop, we are encouraging, we are helping people to donate more and more.”

