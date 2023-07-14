Optical illusion challenges: Can you find the hidden dinosaur?

Advertisement A new optical illusion challenges viewers to find a hidden dinosaur in 6 seconds.

The image of Calvin and Hobbes contains a hidden dinosaur, only 1% of people can find it.

The solution to the optical illusion is available online.

Optical illusions, also known as visual illusions, are visual images designed to deceive our brains. They are commonly used as intelligence tests and have gained popularity in pop culture.

There are three primary categories of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Engaging in regular optical illusion exercises can be advantageous for readers as it enhances attention and critical thinking skills.

If you’re seeking an entertaining method to challenge your mind, why not give this optical illusion challenge a try?