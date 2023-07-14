Advertisement
Optical illusion challenges: Can you find the hidden dinosaur?

  • A new optical illusion challenges viewers to find a hidden dinosaur in 6 seconds.
  • The image of Calvin and Hobbes contains a hidden dinosaur, only 1% of people can find it.
  • The solution to the optical illusion is available online.

Optical illusions, also known as visual illusions, are visual images designed to deceive our brains. They are commonly used as intelligence tests and have gained popularity in pop culture.

There are three primary categories of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Engaging in regular optical illusion exercises can be advantageous for readers as it enhances attention and critical thinking skills.

If you’re seeking an entertaining method to challenge your mind, why not give this optical illusion challenge a try?

Optical Illusion for Testing IQ: Can You Find the Hidden Dinosaur in 6 Seconds?

Source: Pinterest

In the image presented above, various expressions of the characters Calvin and Hobbes can be observed. Camouflaged within them is a dinosaur.

Your task is to find the dinosaur within 6 seconds.

Prepare yourself!

Your time begins now. Good luck!

This challenging task will not only engage your brain but also assess your observation skills.

Have you managed to locate the dinosaur?

Ensure that you thoroughly examine all areas of the image.

Be quick, as only a few seconds remain.

And…

Time has expired.

You can cease your search now.

By now, most of our readers may have spotted the dinosaur.

Were you successful in finding it?

For those who are still unsure of its whereabouts, refer to the solution provided below.

Find Dinosaur in 6 Seconds: Solution

The dinosaur can be spotted on the left side of the image; its location is marked with a red circle.

If you enjoyed solving this problem, try similar types of brain teasers here:

