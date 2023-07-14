Optical illusion challenges: Can you find the hidden dinosaur?

Can You Spot the Error in This Picture? Most People Can’t!
Image puzzle challenges your IQ and observation skills. Can you spot the...
Optical illusions, also known as visual illusions, are visual images designed to deceive our brains. They are commonly used as intelligence tests and have gained popularity in pop culture.
There are three primary categories of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.
Engaging in regular optical illusion exercises can be advantageous for readers as it enhances attention and critical thinking skills.
If you’re seeking an entertaining method to challenge your mind, why not give this optical illusion challenge a try?
Source: Pinterest
In the image presented above, various expressions of the characters Calvin and Hobbes can be observed. Camouflaged within them is a dinosaur.
Your task is to find the dinosaur within 6 seconds.
Prepare yourself!
Your time begins now. Good luck!
This challenging task will not only engage your brain but also assess your observation skills.
Have you managed to locate the dinosaur?
Ensure that you thoroughly examine all areas of the image.
Be quick, as only a few seconds remain.
And…
Time has expired.
You can cease your search now.
By now, most of our readers may have spotted the dinosaur.
Were you successful in finding it?
For those who are still unsure of its whereabouts, refer to the solution provided below.
The dinosaur can be spotted on the left side of the image; its location is marked with a red circle.
If you enjoyed solving this problem, try similar types of brain teasers here:
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.