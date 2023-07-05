Pakistan’s ‘Thappad’ or Slap Kabaddi Gains Internet Fame

A captivating variant of the beloved sport kabaddi has taken Pakistan by storm, garnering widespread attention as videos of the unique game continue to circulate online. Known as ‘Thappad’ or Slap Kabaddi, this iteration deviates from the conventional rules by emphasizing slapping contests rather than tackling or evading. In this one-on-one sport, participants dress in traditional attire and engage in a flurry of slaps until one player concedes.

The sport has attracted large crowds of enthusiastic spectators who gather at venues to witness the intense matches. Unlike traditional kabaddi, where teams of seven compete, Slap Kabaddi revolves around individual players. Punches are considered fouls, but there is no limit to the number of slaps a player can deliver.

Haji Tassawur, a Slap Kabaddi player, shared insights with the BBC, stating that people in the region prefer this variant over the traditional form. Audiences cheer and applaud as they are entertained by the fierce exchanges between the players. The victor is rewarded with money from the onlookers.

While the game may appear intense, players like Tassawur strive to avoid injuries. The growing popularity of Slap Kabaddi highlights the unique appeal of this version of the sport and its ability to captivate audiences with its thrilling displays of skill and competition.

Also Read Man Finds 1975 Note, Reconnects with Author A remarkable discovery unfolded in Tazewell County, Illinois, as a carpenter named...