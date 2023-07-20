Pani Puri: A Street Food Staple Gets a New Twist from US Chef

Dal sample mom’s parenting hack has the internet in stitches
American celebrity chef Eitan Bernath has caused quite a stir among netizens with his recent Instagram video, where he skillfully prepares pani puri from scratch.
This beloved snack holds a special place in the hearts of street food enthusiasts, with its crispy shell, flavorful potato or chickpea fillings, tangy tamarind chutney, and spicy mint water.
Not only popular among Indians, but foreigners also adore this delectable dish, as demonstrated by Chef Eitan Bernath’s impressive attempt at mastering it.
“Ever since getting back from India in January, I have been trying to step up my Pani Puri (A.K.A. Golgappa) to replicate what I ate while there. Though I could never truly replicate the burst of flavor you get eating the real deal, I think this will hold me over until I go back to India… NEXT MONTH!” wrote chef Eitan Bernath along with sharing a video on Instagram.
In the captivating video, Eitan Bernath passionately shares his fondness for pani puri and his eagerness to recreate the incredible burst of flavors he savored during his time in India.
Throughout the video, he expertly guides viewers through the step-by-step process of making pani puri, from infusing the fillings with a delightful blend of spices and herbs to skillfully deep-frying the puri disks.
Not forgetting the essential element, he prepares the tangy water that complements the dish perfectly.
As the moment of truth arrives, Bernath joyfully indulges in the pani puri he has crafted and playfully exclaims that he could easily devour a hundred of them due to his sheer love for this exquisite snack.
A few hours ago, Eitan Bernath shared the video on Instagram, and since then, it has amassed an impressive 1.6 lakh views and continues to attract more.
The video has sparked a flurry of comments from viewers who simply can’t resist expressing their thoughts about it.
“You’re basically one of us now, man,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Omg, my favourite. Love the way you presented.” “Nooo, these pre-made golgappas are too hard to eat and don’t taste like the original ones. Make the OG ones,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “My Indian mother says you made it amazing!” “This is impressive,” wrote a fifth. A sixth joined, “It’s perfect!” “@eitan this looks bomb, but add some dried pomegranate seed powder (anardana powder) to the potatoes and pani, for a bit more authentic tangy flavour,” suggested a sixth.
