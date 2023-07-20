Pani Puri: A Street Food Staple Gets a New Twist from US Chef

American chef Eitan Bernath makes pani puri from scratch in an Instagram video.

The video has amassed over 1.6 lakh views and counting.

Netizens are impressed by Bernath’s skills and his love for pani puri.

American celebrity chef Eitan Bernath has caused quite a stir among netizens with his recent Instagram video, where he skillfully prepares pani puri from scratch.

This beloved snack holds a special place in the hearts of street food enthusiasts, with its crispy shell, flavorful potato or chickpea fillings, tangy tamarind chutney, and spicy mint water.

Not only popular among Indians, but foreigners also adore this delectable dish, as demonstrated by Chef Eitan Bernath’s impressive attempt at mastering it.