Peacock Feathers’ Hidden Beauty Revealed Under Microscope

Articles
  • Microbiologist Chloé Savard shared a video of a peacock feather under a microscope.
  • The video went viral and has been viewed over 4.6 million times.
  • Savard explains how the light interacts with the feather to create a rainbow universe.
Microbiologist and Instagram user Chloé Savard has captivated viewers with a viral video showcasing the mesmerizing beauty of peacock feathers when observed under a microscope.

In her accompanying caption, she provides a comprehensive explanation of the intricate details revealed by this microscopic view.

“The way light interacts with peacock feathers, rich in melanin and air channels trapped in keratin, creates a whole rainbow universe. Male peacocks use their beautifully colored feathers to attract females! The number of feathers with an eyespot, the color and brightness contrast would also play a major role in attracting a mate,” she wrote. “I found this feather while doing some cleaning in mom’s apartment and I immediately packed it in my suitcase to look at it when getting back in Montreal! I’m soooooo happy I found it, I took around 120 images of it last night,” she added. In the next few lines, she explained the importance of the feathers for a peacock and also what they are made of.

Take a look at the incredible video of a peacock feather under a microscope:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Chloé Savard (@tardibabe)

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of a peacock feather under a microscope:

“This one was beautiful,” praised an Instagram user. “Phenomenal! I think everyone should put a microscope on their Christmas list. Never mind that you can only afford a very simple and basic model like mine. You will get an immense amount of pleasure from it,” shared another. “How pretty though,” joined a third. “Saving this to watch again,” wrote a fourth.

