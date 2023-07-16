Peacock Feathers’ Hidden Beauty Revealed Under Microscope

Tiger strolls through field in UP’s Pilibhit, video goes viral
Microbiologist and Instagram user Chloé Savard has captivated viewers with a viral video showcasing the mesmerizing beauty of peacock feathers when observed under a microscope.
In her accompanying caption, she provides a comprehensive explanation of the intricate details revealed by this microscopic view.
“The way light interacts with peacock feathers, rich in melanin and air channels trapped in keratin, creates a whole rainbow universe. Male peacocks use their beautifully colored feathers to attract females! The number of feathers with an eyespot, the color and brightness contrast would also play a major role in attracting a mate,” she wrote. “I found this feather while doing some cleaning in mom’s apartment and I immediately packed it in my suitcase to look at it when getting back in Montreal! I’m soooooo happy I found it, I took around 120 images of it last night,” she added. In the next few lines, she explained the importance of the feathers for a peacock and also what they are made of.
“This one was beautiful,” praised an Instagram user. “Phenomenal! I think everyone should put a microscope on their Christmas list. Never mind that you can only afford a very simple and basic model like mine. You will get an immense amount of pleasure from it,” shared another. “How pretty though,” joined a third. “Saving this to watch again,” wrote a fourth.
