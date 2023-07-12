Singapore Train Windows Go Dim to Protect Privacy of Residents

Singapore train has smart windows that dim when passing residential blocks.

Technology safeguards the privacy of residents living near the LRT line.

Video of the train has gone viral, garnering over 27,000 views.

Singapore train system goes viral with a video highlighting its advanced features and privacy-preserving windows. The footage reveals an innovative feature of the trains where the windows automatically turn dim or opaque when passing through residential blocks.

This state-of-the-art technology is implemented on the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) train, which is Singapore’s first light rail.

The Land Transport Authority has incorporated these smart misting glass windows to safeguard the privacy of residents living near the LRT Line.

