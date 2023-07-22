Tom Cruise’s reaction to fan’s crush will make you smile.

Advertisement Tom Cruise met a fan at the Mission Impossible 7 premiere.

The fan told Tom Cruise that she and her mom have a crush on him.

Tom Cruise laughed and joked with the fan. Advertisement A particular Instagram user recently had the opportunity of a lifetime when she met Tom Cruise at the premiere of Mission Impossible 7. The user shared a heartwarming video capturing a funny conversation between her and the actor. In the video, she playfully confessed that Tom Cruise is not only her crush but her mother’s as well. Upon hearing this, Tom Cruise reacted in a humorous yet endearing manner, making the encounter even more special for the ecstatic fan. Advertisement

The Instagram user who goes by grace_trx shared a video that shows her interaction with the actor. She also added a detailed description to share her feelings about meeting him. “Had the sweetest moment with @tomcruise at his Mission Impossible 7 premiere. If you know me, you’ll know how much this means to me because I’ve loved him as an actor and his movies since high school. Their undivided attention to listen to my story, him reaching out to squeeze my hand gently – he made me feel like I was the only person there. He also came back to me to check that I took the perfect photo of us after he had already moved on to other fans,” she shared.

What does the video of Tom Cruise and his fan show?

The video opens to show Tom Cruise looking at the camera with a smile on his face. The Instagram user goes on to share her story where she explains how 30 years ago her mom told her dad that she has a crush on Tom Cruise.

Advertisement

She then adds that recently she revealed to her dad that the actor is her crush too. What is interesting is how the actor laughs after hearing the story and jokingly adds, “I hope your dad’s ok with that.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by @grace_trx

Advertisement

Advertisement The video quickly went viral and has now garnered nearly 2.8 million views, with the numbers continuing to rise rapidly. Furthermore, the post has attracted numerous comments from people who were touched by the interaction. Advertisement

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this Tom Cruise video:

“Bro is a generational crush,” posted an Instagram user. “Tom’s been the villain for her dad,” joked another. “You deserve a lot of credit for getting that story out coherently in front of an absolute legend,” praised a third. “I love how Tom took the time to listen, didn’t rush you, and was classy as always. That is why he is a movie star,” added a fourth. “How were you able to have a conversation with him? If I was in your shoes I’d have forgotten how to speak as soon as he came up to me,” wrote a fifth.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Viral Video: Man’s Cat Gives Him a Kiss In a heartwarming display of affection, a cute kitty breaks the stereotype...