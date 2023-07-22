Viral: Alligator Waits at Florida Bus Stop for a Ride

Advertisement
A bus driver in New Port Richey, Florida, had an unexpected sight when they arrived at a bus stop – an alligator patiently waiting next to the GoPasco bus stop sign on Little Road. The unusual commuter caught the driver’s attention, prompting them to capture the remarkable moment with a photo.

The snapshot was shared by GoPasco County Public Transportation on Twitter, with a lighthearted caption, “Why did the alligator cross the road? To get to the bus stop on time.” Although the alligator’s attempt at a bus ride was unsuccessful, it certainly left a memorable impression.

Ensuring the safety of both passengers and the reptilian visitor, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel stepped in to escort the alligator to nearby woods. County officials reported that no harm was done during the unique encounter.

The curious incident serves as a reminder that Florida’s wildlife can sometimes surprise residents, adding an element of wonder and excitement to everyday experiences.

