Viral Video: Lion and Woman Share Meal from the Same Plate

A video of a woman eating from a lion’s plate goes viral.

Woman retrieves food directly from lion’s plate at Wild Life Park Ras al Khaimah in UAE.

Some viewers expressed shock and disbelief, while others felt anger towards the situation.

The internet is a treasure trove of peculiarities, and it goes beyond just strange food combinations. One particularly fascinating trend involves videos featuring people getting remarkably close to wild animals.

One such viral video, making rounds on Instagram, captures a woman engaging in an extraordinary act with a lion. In the footage, she fearlessly shares a moment with the majestic creature, reaching into the lion’s plate to retrieve food! This awe-inspiring incident occurred at the Wild Life Park Ras al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

Take a look:

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by حديقة حيوانات رأس الخيمة (@rak_zoo)

The post has garnered an immense amount of attention, surpassing 3.8 million views and receiving a multitude of reactions. Viewers were left astounded by the clip, expressing a mix of shock and disbelief. Furthermore, many individuals felt a sense of anger towards the situation, as they perceived the act of domesticating a wild animal for the sole purpose of entertainment, particularly among the privileged, to be highly objectionable.