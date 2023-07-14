Wild Stoat Causes Chaos at New Zealand Airport

Passengers at Auckland International Airport in New Zealand got an unexpected surprise when a feral stoat made a dash through the area. Lou Baddiley, who was waiting in line to declare some food items, spotted the stoat and corrected an official who initially called it a rodent. Baddiley, familiar with stoats due to an educational presentation, informed the customs officer about the animal’s presence. The stoat disappeared behind a “Customs Only” door before further action could be taken.

Biosecurity New Zealand confirmed the sighting and stated that the airport company had notified them of the animal’s presence through security cameras. They believe the stoat likely entered the area from surrounding land and ruled out the possibility of it being brought by a traveller or in baggage. The airport has enlisted the help of a pest control service to locate and remove the stoat from the building.

The unexpected appearance of the stoat adds a touch of wildlife adventure to the typically routine airport experience.

