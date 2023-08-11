Anil Agarwal, Ryan Reynolds Team Up to Fight Child Hunger

Anil Agarwal and Ryan Reynolds met to discuss child welfare initiatives.

Reynolds expressed interest in Vedanta’s Nand Ghar program.

Agarwal shared his personal story of childhood hunger.

An encounter between Anil Agarwal, the founder and CEO of Vedanta Resources, and Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds took place.

During their interaction, Agarwal noted Reynolds’ strong curiosity about Vedanta’s prominent initiative, “Nand Ghar,” designed to bring direct advantages to children and women.

Agarwal further mentioned that this meeting led him to recognize a shared set of values between himself and the actor.