Anil Agarwal, Ryan Reynolds Team Up to Fight Child Hunger

An encounter between Anil Agarwal, the founder and CEO of Vedanta Resources, and Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds took place.
During their interaction, Agarwal noted Reynolds’ strong curiosity about Vedanta’s prominent initiative, “Nand Ghar,” designed to bring direct advantages to children and women.
Agarwal further mentioned that this meeting led him to recognize a shared set of values between himself and the actor.
“I recently had the pleasure of meeting everyone’s favorite superhero, Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds ko kaun nahin janta? (Who does not know Ryan Reynolds?) I have heard a lot about him being one of the nicest people. Upon meeting him, I understood how similar our values are,” Agarwal tweeted, along with a photo of himself with Ryan Reynolds on Twitter.
In the course of their dialogue, Reynolds openly conveyed his deep enthusiasm for initiatives focused on child well-being and displayed a sincere curiosity about Vedanta’s Nand Ghar program.
Agarwal seized the moment to share his personal childhood encounter with hunger and his vision of eradicating childhood hunger across India.
“Ryan was happy to see how we have developed a well-researched first-of-its kinds millet nutribar to provide a tasty healthy supplement for children and to fight malnourishment,” Agarwal wrote.
The documented trajectory of Agarwal’s progression from modest origins in Bihar to establishing his globally diversified enterprise in Mumbai has gained substantial attention in recent times.
Vedanta, a worldwide entity engaged in natural resources, conducts operations across India, Africa, Ireland, and Australia, boasting a workforce exceeding 65,000 dedicated individuals.
