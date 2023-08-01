Are These Men on the Brink of an Abyss or a Floor?

Unique horn on electric bike goes viral, netizens can’t stop laughing
A video of an electric bike with a unique horn has gone...
Need a quick distraction from the day’s stress? We’ve got a mind-boggling optical illusion that will leave you questioning reality.
Take a closer look at the picture and try to figure out how the two people in it maintain their balance around what seems like a deep pit.
This illusion’s impossible depth will have you mesmerized for minutes on end.
“The floor of the Florence Cathedral has some kind of amazing optical illusion built into it,” reads the caption of the optical illusion shared on Twitter.
Take a look at the image that seems to depict people on the edge of an abyss. But don’t be deceived by what you see at first glance.
Upon closer examination, you’ll realize that things are not as they appear. Can you unravel the mystery behind this fascinating optical illusion?
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.