Are These Men on the Brink of an Abyss or a Floor?

Mind-boggling optical illusion leaves people questioning reality.

Two people appear to be on the edge of a deep pit, but it’s actually an optical illusion.

The illusion is created by the intricate design of the floor of the Florence Cathedral.

Need a quick distraction from the day’s stress? We’ve got a mind-boggling optical illusion that will leave you questioning reality.

Take a closer look at the picture and try to figure out how the two people in it maintain their balance around what seems like a deep pit.

This illusion’s impossible depth will have you mesmerized for minutes on end.