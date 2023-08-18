Are These Stars on the Ground? Or Just an Optical Illusion?

Rat try to enter kitchen through sink, video goes viral
A viral video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu has captivated viewers with an intriguing optical illusion.
In the video, which has taken social media by storm, an initial glance suggests that stars have descended to the ground.
However, this perception is swiftly debunked as the clip progresses. The opening frames depict what appears to be a shimmering night sky, resembling stars.
Yet, as the video unfolds, astute observers will discern that the captivating spectacle is, in reality, the luminous eyes of deer within a forest setting.
The illusion masterfully plays with our perceptions, prompting a captivating realization that challenges our initial interpretation.
In the caption of the post, IAS Supriya Sahu wrote, “These are not stars on the ground but a massive herd of deer with shining eyes in Mudumalai.”
These are not stars on the ground but a massive herd of deer with shining eyes in Mudumalai #deer #TNForest pic.twitter.com/FkyQ1FWW2H
— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 16, 2023
Posted on August 16th, the video has garnered a substantial audience, amassing over 10,000 views within a short span.
Impressively, the clip has garnered more than 500 likes, indicating its widespread appeal. Furthermore, the comments section of the post has seen an influx of reactions from numerous individuals who were eager to express their thoughts and sentiments.
An individual wrote, “Like glittering stars. Marvelous ma’am.” A second added, “You are very lucky to have seen such a big herd of deer.”
A third commented, “Wow. That’s a great sight, madam.” “Initially I could not understand what it was in the dark, then realized it’s nature’s beauty,” expressed a fourth.
A fifth commented, “Never saw a photo of shining eyes of deer. Thank you for posting such a rare one.” A sixth said, “Wow! Awesome madam! You are blessed to get this kind of opportunity.”
