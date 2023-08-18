Are These Stars on the Ground? Or Just an Optical Illusion?

Video of deer eyes mistaken as stars goes viral.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the video on Twitter.

People are amazed by the sight of the deer’s eyes.

A viral video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu has captivated viewers with an intriguing optical illusion.

In the video, which has taken social media by storm, an initial glance suggests that stars have descended to the ground.

However, this perception is swiftly debunked as the clip progresses. The opening frames depict what appears to be a shimmering night sky, resembling stars.

Yet, as the video unfolds, astute observers will discern that the captivating spectacle is, in reality, the luminous eyes of deer within a forest setting.

The illusion masterfully plays with our perceptions, prompting a captivating realization that challenges our initial interpretation.