Can You See the Circles? Or Are You Just Seeing Squares?

  • A puzzling optical illusion shared on Reddit challenges viewers to count the number of circles.
  • Some viewers believe there are three circles, while others believe there are four.
  • The optical illusion’s text asserts that there are only two perfect circles.

A puzzling optical illusion shared on Reddit has stirred confusion among viewers, prompting them to seek an understanding of its mechanics.

The image features a series of circles, but discerning the exact count proves to be challenging.

Are you ready to take on this enigma?

Reddit user ‘jsalsman’ recently posted the optical illusion, accompanied by the caption, “Recall the time when optical illusions merely elicited a ‘huh’ reaction, as opposed to making you doubt your sanity?”

Take a look at this mind-boggling optical illusion:

Remember when optical illusions just made you go “huh” instead of questioning your sanity?
by u/jsalsman in blackmagicfuckery

Could you determine the number of circles present – was it three or four? Interestingly, the optical illusion’s text asserts the presence of solely ‘two perfect circles’.

This particular optical illusion made its appearance on Reddit some time ago. Since then, it has garnered more than 23,000 upvotes and has been the subject of numerous comments and discussions.

Check out how Redditors reacted to this optical illusion:

“What a crazy pattern. Imagine this as wallpaper in a small room,” posted a Reddit user. Another added, “My eyes hurt.”

“I’m not convinced that there are only two of them there,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “I just had a seizure looking at this.” “Ouch, my brain,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “That just plays and plays with the senses,” while a seventh remarked, “My brain knows it’s two circles but my eyes are deceiving me.”

What are your impressions regarding this mind-boggling optical illusion that plays tricks on the brain?

