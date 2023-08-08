Can You See the Circles? Or Are You Just Seeing Squares?

Advertisement A puzzling optical illusion shared on Reddit challenges viewers to count the number of circles.

Some viewers believe there are three circles, while others believe there are four.

The optical illusion’s text asserts that there are only two perfect circles.

A puzzling optical illusion shared on Reddit has stirred confusion among viewers, prompting them to seek an understanding of its mechanics.

The image features a series of circles, but discerning the exact count proves to be challenging.

Advertisement

Are you ready to take on this enigma?

Reddit user ‘jsalsman’ recently posted the optical illusion, accompanied by the caption, “Recall the time when optical illusions merely elicited a ‘huh’ reaction, as opposed to making you doubt your sanity?”