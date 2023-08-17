Cancer Survivor Meets Hero Donor in Viral Video

Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s surprise call from space melts hearts
Coping with cancer is an immense challenge that affects not only the individual undergoing treatment but also their loved ones.
In a poignant and widely shared video on social media, a young cancer survivor has a heartfelt reunion with her bone marrow donor.
The touching moment captures the girl’s emotional response as she opens the door and recognizes the man standing before her.
Overwhelmed with gratitude, she embraces him tightly, tears streaming down her face, expressing her deep appreciation for his life-saving contribution.
This heartwarming video has resonated deeply with viewers across the internet, showcasing the power of compassion and the impact of selfless acts.
“Some hours of his time gave her decades of life. I’m overwhelmed just watching this, so I can’t imagine how she feels having this be her reality. His generosity and her gratitude are heartwarming,” a user wrote.
“Please consider being on the donor list. Bone marrow matches are incredibly hard to find especially for minorities. I got a bone marrow transplant when I was 5 and my sister saved my life. Another patient in the hospital with me had 7 siblings who
didn’t have a match and didn’t make it,” another user suggested.
