Daring Slackline Crossing 185m Above Ground

Athlete Jaan Roose’s heart-stopping slackline crossing 185 meters above the ground in Qatar has left people awestruck. In a thrilling collaboration with Red Bull and the Qatar tourism department, Roose accomplished the daring feat, capturing it on video. The footage, which Red Bull shared on Instagram, showcases Roose fearlessly walking between the Katara Towers’ crescent-shaped structures in Qatar’s Lusail Marina.

Throughout the video, Roose acts as a tour guide, describing his extraordinary experience while suspended at such a dizzying height. His careful and composed steps make the feat all the more impressive. The jaw-dropping video has garnered immense attention and is racking up views rapidly, totaling close to 1.4 million at present.

Take a look at the video below:

Not surprisingly, the adrenaline-pumping clip has evoked goosebumps and reactions from viewers worldwide. Comments from people have poured in, expressing their amazement and admiration for Roose’s remarkable accomplishment. With its breathtaking visuals and awe-inspiring display of skill, this daring slackline journey has captivated audiences and left an indelible mark on those who dare to watch.

Check out the responses below:

“Sun is rising on the right side, wind is blowing on the left side… Dude, there’s an abyss under you!!! WTF!” commented an Instagram user. “The trust they have in some rope is amazing,” shared another. “My anxiety the whole time watching this,” expressed a third.

“The thrill and energy you bring to your work is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Your passion serves as an adrenaline rush, pushing boundaries, defying norms, and reminding us of the power of determination and creativity. Keep reaching for the skies!” wrote a fourth.

