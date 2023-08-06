In a heartwarming display of love and pride, a woman working as a cabin crew for SpiceJet recently shared a touching video of her parents taking a flight in which she was on duty. The video, posted on her Instagram account @airhostess_jaatni, quickly went viral, garnering over 8.9 million views.

The clip captures the moment her parents board the flight, and she warmly checks their tickets, guiding them to their seats with a smile. Seated in the front row, their faces radiate with pride and joy as they witness their daughter’s work in action. Asmita, the cabin crew member, expressed her gratitude for having her parents on board, referring to them as the “VIP pax” and cherishing the special feeling.

Take a look at the video below:

This heartwarming gesture of appreciation and family bonding is not new in the aviation world. In January, another viral video showed a pilot touching her father’s feet before flying the aircraft. Capt Krutadnya Hale’s gesture of seeking her father’s blessings before taking to the skies touched the hearts of many.

These videos serve as a reminder of the strong family ties and the pride parents feel in witnessing their children’s success in their chosen professions. Such touching moments resonate with netizens, spreading positivity and love in the online community.

Check out the responses below:

“Happiness in father eyes is awesome,” commented a user. “Every profession should be honored. Well done, girl. Your father is lucky,” said another. “I teared up when he handed you over the tickets with an innocent smile on his face. This is so beautiful. I hope to make my parents proud like this,” posted a third.

