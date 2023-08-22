Farah Khan’s hilarious Lokhandwala request to London cab driver goes viral

Teacher Finds Money in Student’s Answer Sheet, Sparks Chatter
Farah Khan is currently relishing her vacation in London and recently posted a side-splitting video on Instagram that brought forth hearty laughter from all.
In the video, she humorously inquired with a London cab driver if he could drive her to Lokhandwala.
The clever comeback from the taxi driver in response to her query has brought smiles to everyone’s faces.
“From London to Lokhandwala. Thank you @go_london_taxi_tours for the directions,” wrote Farah Khan while sharing a video on Instagram.
As the video begins, Farah Khan, dressed in a green kurta and flared pants, expresses admiration for the renowned black taxis of London.
As the video progresses, she asks the taxi driver, “Bhaisahab, Lokhandwala chaloge?” The driver’s response, delivered with a straight face, had everyone in stitches. He simply pointed in the direction and said, “It’s just that way.” The confused Farah Khan then followed the direction given by the driver.
After watching the video, Malaika Arora couldn’t stop herself from dropping a comment. She wrote, “What about your accent?”
Preity Zinta also reacted to the video and wrote, “Farah, you nut. I love you.”
The Instagram reel was posted just twenty-four hours ago. Up to this point, it has garnered over four lakh views and continues to attract more. Additionally, numerous individuals have left comments on the video.
An Instagram user wrote, “You have made Lokhandwala world famous.”
“Bahut acchi acting ki hai taxi wale ne [Taxi driver did a good acting],” posted another.
A third commented, “Awww Farah, you’re in my hometown. Enjoy your stay, lovely.”
“One of the best things about London is @farahkhankunder being there!” remarked a fourth.
A fifth shared, “Please make more videos. I can’t stop laughing when I watch these. Fabulous @farahkhankunder.”
