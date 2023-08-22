Farah Khan’s hilarious Lokhandwala request to London cab driver goes viral

Farah Khan asked a London cab driver to take her to Lokhandwala.

The video has gone viral and people are loving it.

Malaika Arora and Preity Zinta commented on the video.

Farah Khan is currently relishing her vacation in London and recently posted a side-splitting video on Instagram that brought forth hearty laughter from all.

In the video, she humorously inquired with a London cab driver if he could drive her to Lokhandwala.

The clever comeback from the taxi driver in response to her query has brought smiles to everyone’s faces.