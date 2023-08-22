Teacher Finds Money in Student’s Answer Sheet, Sparks Chatter

Advertisement Student allegedly bribed teacher with money in answer sheet to pass the exam.

IPS officer shared the incident on social media, sparking outrage.

The post has been shared widely and received thousands of reactions. Advertisement A buzz has been generated by a post in which a student supposedly concealed money within an answer sheet, accompanied by a plea to the examiner for a passing grade. Arun Bothra, an IPS officer, shared this incident on platform X (formerly known as Twitter). He also attached an image displaying some currency notes that the teacher alleged to have been given by the student. Advertisement

“Pic sent by a teacher. These notes were kept inside answer sheets of a board exam by students with a request to give them passing marks. Tells a lot about our students, teachers, and the entire educational system,” Bothra wrote in his tweet.

Advertisement Advertisement The shared image displayed a collection of currency notes of different values neatly arranged on what seems to be a bed. Posted on August 21, the post has garnered nearly 110,000 views and continues to gain traction rapidly. Moreover, it has received over 1,200 likes. Individuals have posted diverse comments expressing their reactions to the tweet. Advertisement Advertisement

“This has happened to me at least thrice during my paper correction days! To colleagues too even 20 years ago. The money is usually accompanied by a sad story narration instead of answers to exam questions. Needless to say, such students usually fail,” posted an X user. “Shame. Shock. Sadding” added another.

“My nanaji was a teacher. I remember when I was young and visiting one summer he used to bring home board exam answer copies for checking and this used to be a lot – from 20/- to 100/- like 15-20 years back. I was shocked. He used to give marks as per their work anyway,” joined a third. “Dismal situation,” wrote a fourth.

