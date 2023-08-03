French Daredevil Falls to Death in Hong Kong Tower Climb

Tragedy struck the extreme sports community as a French daredevil, believed to be Remi Lucidi, met with a fatal accident in Hong Kong. The 30-year-old’s body was discovered on a patio in the upscale Mid-Levels area. Police suspect he fell from a rooftop, but no suicide note was found at the scene. The cause of death is pending verification through an autopsy.

Known as “Remi Enigma” on social media, Lucidi was famous for his breathtaking climbs and daring selfies atop tall structures worldwide. His Instagram account showcased a recent photo of Hong Kong’s night view taken from a lofty vantage point above Times Square in Causeway Bay.

Supporters and fellow daredevils mourned the loss of this adventurous spirit. Lucidi’s passion for extreme sports and his mesmerizing posts will be remembered as a lasting legacy within the community. As the investigation continues, friends and fans worldwide pay tribute to the fearless explorer who sought the thrill of adventure above the sky.

