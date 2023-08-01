Incredible Dance to Mere Dholna: Watch the Duo’s Performance

The film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa,” released in 2007, continues to captivate audiences, with many people loving to rewatch it even today. Among the film’s popular aspects is the album, especially the song “Mere Dholna” sung by Shreya Ghoshal and M.G. Sreekumar. The song has inspired numerous renditions and choreographies, and a recent viral video showcases a duo performing to this melodious track.

Posted on Instagram by user Sahil Raai, the video features Sahil and another dancer matching the iconic dance steps originally performed by Vidya Balan in the film. Despite their tiredness from a workshop, the duo impressively executes the choreography in a studio setting.

Take a look at the post below:

Shared a week ago, the video has garnered over two lakh views and close to 47,000 likes. Netizens have flooded the comments section, praising the duo’s skillful and captivating performance. As the song “Mere Dholna” continues to charm audiences, these talented dancers have added their flair to its timeless appeal, leaving viewers in awe of their rendition.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “There is attractiveness and charm. This is pure charm I can’t take my eyes off.” A second commented, “Nothing overdone, just pure talent. Proud of you guys!”

“The way the guy ate and left no crumbs,” added a third. A fourth posted, “Suddenly, I want to leave everything and learn classical dance.” A fifth shared, “God!! I just can’t take my eyes off, I don’t know how to explain, how beautiful this is.”

