Jugaad scooter goes viral, netizens confused

He reversed the position of the handle, forcing him to squeeze himself into the narrow gap.

His bizarre stunt went viral on social media, with some amused and others concerned.

A video of an Indonesian man named A’raff Abdurahman has gone viral on social media. In the video, he is seen modifying his scooter in a highly unconventional way.

Instead of typical modifications like changing the seat or adding features, A’raff decided to completely alter the physical dynamics of his scooter.

The most striking change is the position of the scooter’s handle, which he has placed in the opposite direction, below the front seat.

This modification forces him to squeeze himself into the narrow gap between the seat and the handle, challenging the usual way of riding a scooter.

As he maneuvers through the busy road, onlookers capture this bizarre scene, leading to various reactions from social media users.

Some find it amusing, while others express concern for the rider’s safety.

There are also voices of caution, advising against attempting such stunts on busy roads to avoid causing a public nuisance.