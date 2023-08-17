Korean Men’s Viral Dance to Kaavaalaa Song

The song “Kaavaalaa” from the movie “Jailer,” starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, has taken the world by storm since its release. The upbeat track has sparked a dance craze, with various renditions being shared online. One version that has captured widespread attention features Korean men showcasing their dance skills to the song’s energetic beats.

Shared on Instagram by user Aoora with the caption “Korean boys after watching South Indian movies,” the video showcases the men dancing and lip-syncing to the song with impressive expressions and moves. The performance has resonated with viewers globally.

Take a look at the post below:

Posted on July 20, the video has amassed a staggering 15.2 million views and over 1.5 million likes. The viral clip has garnered admiration for its fusion of cultures and enthusiastic dance interpretation. Comments on the post reflect the widespread appreciation for the Korean men’s captivating dance routine.

Check out the responses below:

An Instagram user wrote, “Wow! Love and support from India.” “Amazing bro! Love from India,” expressed another. A third commented, “I am very happy after seeing this. Amazing Aoora, sir. I love your dance.” “Aww! How cute!” remarked a fourth.

