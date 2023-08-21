Pilot Son Makes Special Announcement for Flight Attendant Mom

YouTuber Recreates Oppenheimer Nuclear Explosion Without CGI
An Instagram video showcasing a pilot’s heartfelt announcement to his flight attendant mother is touching the hearts of many.
The video captures the pilot’s genuine happiness as he takes on the duty of being on the same flight as his mother.
United Airlines, where the mother-son duo works, took to their official Instagram page to share the video. “When the person who used to pack your lunch becomes your coworker,” the airline wrote alongside.
The video begins with the pilot addressing the passengers before the flight commences. He starts by discussing the weather and extending a warm welcome to the passengers on board.
As he continues his announcement, he shares the significance of this flight, highlighting his personal connection: his mother serves as a flight attendant.
The video concludes with the pilot proudly introducing his mother to all the passengers.
Shared about six days ago, the video has rapidly gained viral status. At present, it has garnered nearly 1.7 million views, with the view count steadily rising. Furthermore, the video has attracted numerous affectionate comments from viewers.
“This is one of my best friends since childhood, he’s the greatest person and the best pilot you’ll ever have! And his mom is the best,” posted an Instagram user. “Stop, the way this made my eyes water,” shared another. “Flying my parents was a career highlight. Love this so much,” commented a third. “I love these kinds of family stories,” expressed a fourth. “Aww, love this so much. This is just the sweetest!” wrote a fifth.
