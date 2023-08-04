Snake Charmer’s Shocking Kiss: Unbelievable Outcome!

Advertisement A video of a woman getting bitten by a snake while trying to show affection to it has gone viral.

The video was originally shared in June but has resurfaced recently.

The woman’s well-being is unknown.

Netizens have been left astonished after an old, undated video resurfaced on the internet. The clip captures the unfortunate moment when a female tourist’s attempt to show affection to a snake takes a dangerous turn.

In the video, the woman can be seen approaching the snake with seemingly friendly intentions, but things quickly go awry as the reptile bites her face.

Advertisement

The footage has gone viral on microblogging sites, spreading like wildfire.

Two men present at the scene appeared unperturbed by the snake’s presence, but the woman’s ill-fated encounter serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in getting too close to wild animals.

Bystanders rushed to help her after the alarming incident.

Watch The Video Here:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by meme kh? meme dong (@memeloglc) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement The video abruptly ends, leaving viewers anxious about the woman’s well-being. Within hours of being uploaded, the clip quickly became a sensation on social media, garnering millions of views and shares. Originally shared by the Instagram page “memlogic” in June of this year, the video has resurfaced and is once again making rounds on the internet. Since its reappearance, the video has amassed over 1.28 million views and received more than 1.26 million likes. In the comments section, users expressed their thoughts, with many expressing fear and concern for the woman’s safety. Advertisement They emphasized that she should not have approached the reptile so closely, given the risks involved. The viral video serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers when interacting with wild animals. Advertisement Here Are Some Interesting Comments: “The hell she think was gonna happen,” an Insta user commented. “Everyone making fun of this video but do you guys know that lady barely has about 3..mins to live. Who knows it’s possible she didn’t even make it that day,” an Insta user commented. “That’s why I don’t trust especially wild animals… Because they are still ANIMALS,” the third person said. Advertisement “Kiss my snake, it won’t bite,” another said. “That’s why I don’t trust especially wild animals… Because they are still ANIMALS,” said another. “the woman shouldn’t have gone that close to the reptile, it felt threatened and bite her,” commented a user. Advertisement Advertisement