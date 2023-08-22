Spot the Chick in This Picture: Can You Find the Hidden Animal?

Advertisement Brain teaser challenges people to find a chick hidden among ducklings.

The puzzle has garnered nearly 200 reactions on Facebook.

Many people found the puzzle challenging but eventually found the solution.

Renowned artist Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf on social media, recently shared a captivating brain teaser.

The challenge involves locating a baby chick amidst a group of adorable ducklings. If you believe you possess keen observational skills, then this puzzle is for you.



In his Facebook post, the artist presents an intriguing scene: a collection of ducks frolicking in and around bodies of water.

What sets this brain teaser apart is the cleverly concealed baby chicken, seamlessly blending in with the ducklings.

The twist lies in the fact that the chick shares the same color as its duckling companions.