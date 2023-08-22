Students Go Viral Dancing to ‘Malang Sajna’

A captivating viral video of college students dancing to the tune of “Malang Sajna” has taken the internet by storm, captivating viewers with their impeccable choreography and expressions. The clip showcases the students adorned in ethnic attire, effortlessly gliding through the choreography of the song.

The track, composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon, with lyrics penned by Kumaar, has become a sensation as the students’ synchronized performance radiates energy and skill. The video, initially shared on Instagram on August 17, has garnered over a million views, a number that continues to rise. The post has also received numerous likes, and social media users have flooded the comments section with their enthusiastic reactions.

The enchanting dance routine has resonated with audiences, inspiring them to join in the rhythm and celebrate the students’ spirited performance of “Malang Sajna.”

“I’m watching it over and over and wishing this would happen to me just for once,” commented an Instagram user. “How cool is this! Our college fest gave us anxiety issues,” posted another. “Yeh konsa college hai bhai (Which college is this),” wrote a third. “And my urge to recreate this on my farewell,” expressed a fourth. Many used heart emoticons to share their reactions.

