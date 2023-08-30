Stunning Footage: ‘Godzilla’ Iguana Swims Underwater

A colossal iguana, affectionately dubbed ‘Godzilla’, has taken the internet by storm with mesmerizing footage of its underwater antics. The striking video captures a marine iguana of substantial proportions gracefully diving and resurfacing while feasting on algae-covered rocks beneath the sea.

Filmed by Steve Winkworth at Cabo Marshall in the Galapagos Islands’ Pacific Ocean last year, the recent revival of the footage on a Reddit thread has thrust the “tiny Godzilla” into the spotlight.

The clip’s perspective makes it challenging to gauge the reptile’s exact size, leaving viewers in awe of its grandeur.

Native solely to the Galapagos Islands, marine iguanas are exceptional in that they are the only lizards known to forage underwater. Capable of diving over 30 feet beneath the surface, their herbivorous diet consists solely of algae.

Although an intriguing sight for divers, these reptiles are harmless, relying on regular surface breaks for air and sunbathing sessions to warm up after venturing into chilly waters for their meals.

