Sunidhi Chauhan’s Mesmerizing Dance Amazes Fans

Renowned singer Sunidhi Chauhan recently joined a viral online trend, sharing a captivating video on Instagram. In the clip, she collaborates with choreographer Sherlyn Fernandes to dance to the popular song “Emiliana.”

Captioned “Here’s Mangal (Tuesday) ka Dangal for you,” the video opens with both artists donning sporty attire and twin-bun hairstyles. Throughout the performance, they showcase impressive dance moves to the hit track, likely inspiring viewers to groove along.

Take a look at the post below:

Posted just a day ago, the video has already garnered nearly 520,000 views and counting, along with approximately 60,000 likes. The post has also sparked diverse comments from engaged viewers.

Check out the responses below:

“The multitalented Sunidhi! First killer voice now she comes with killer moves!” posted an Instagram user. “Slaying it,” added another. “Damn cool,” joined a third. “Doing it so effortlessly. Wow. You are amazing,” wrote a fourth.

Earlier in April, Sunidhi Chauhan stirred online discussions when she sang “Unholy” alongside her son. The song, originally performed by Kim Petras and Sam Smith, explores themes of infidelity. While some found their rendition endearing, others debated its appropriateness for a child. Sunidhi Chauhan’s engagement with trending content continues to captivate audiences, showcasing her versatile talents beyond singing.

