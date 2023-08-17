US Man’s daring rescue of shark stuck in hook caught on video

Woman’s online romance with Dacre Montgomery was a scam
In Florida, a scuba diver successfully freed a shark that was entangled by a hook in its mouth, stuck to an artificial reef.
Taz Felde, an instructor from Under Pressure Divers in Florida, took to Instagram to describe the rescue mission he and his partner undertook to save the shark.
Tezz Falde wrote, “We were made aware of a Nurse Shark in distress at a local man-made reef here in Destin Florida. The Artificial Reef system is located at Beasley Park on the island in Ft Walton Beach. It sits in about 18-22 feet of water. Another diver reported that he and his dive buddy came across a large Nurse Shark that was trapped and had a hook in its mouth and tethered to one of the reef structures. They had made several attempts to free the animal with no luck. So I and a fellow diver (Diver Dan) headed to Beasley to see if we could help.”
He further added, “We located the shark very quickly and we were able to cut the steel leader that was attached to the hook and free the shark from its entanglement. We did lose our pliers as they were pinched on the leader when it left in a hurry.”
Posted on July 25th, this content has garnered a modest number of likes and comments since its sharing.
An individual wrote, “Thank you for helping the shark. My respect! I am an assistant diving instructor. Greetings from Germany.” A second commented, “A true act of kindness.” “That’s awesome,” shared a third.
