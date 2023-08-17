Woman’s online romance with ‘Dacre Montgomery’ was a scam

Advertisement Woman falls in love with fake Dacre Montgomery catfish, sends $10,000, and divorces husband.

The woman realizes she was scammed after watching a YouTube video.

McKala, from Kentucky, met the scammer in an online art community.

A year-long deception involving an American woman’s belief in having a romantic relationship with Dacre Montgomery, renowned for his role as Billy in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” has recently been exposed.

In a YouTube video, the woman disclosed how she fell victim to a scam, ultimately sending a significant amount of money to the imposter and even divorcing her husband with the hope of being with the fake Dacre Montgomery.

Hailing from Kentucky, McKala, a single mother, was ensnared by a fraudster who masqueraded as an actor within an online art community catering to diverse artists.

Their interaction commenced through text messages, gradually leading McKala to develop genuine affection for the impersonator.

Over a year, the scam artist took their deceit to another level by inviting McKala on a date.

Posing as Dacre Montgomery, the imposter concocted a tale of being entangled in a tumultuous relationship with his real-life partner, Liv Pollock.

Allegedly, Liv Pollock wielded control over his decisions and finances, and the scammer asserted that, despite their actual breakup half a year earlier, they still maintained a public facade of togetherness for appearances.