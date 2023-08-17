Woman’s online romance with ‘Dacre Montgomery’ was a scam

Indian Artist Carves World’s Smallest Wooden Spoon
Indian artist creates the world's smallest wooden spoon. Spoon measures only 1.6...
A year-long deception involving an American woman’s belief in having a romantic relationship with Dacre Montgomery, renowned for his role as Billy in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” has recently been exposed.
In a YouTube video, the woman disclosed how she fell victim to a scam, ultimately sending a significant amount of money to the imposter and even divorcing her husband with the hope of being with the fake Dacre Montgomery.
Hailing from Kentucky, McKala, a single mother, was ensnared by a fraudster who masqueraded as an actor within an online art community catering to diverse artists.
Their interaction commenced through text messages, gradually leading McKala to develop genuine affection for the impersonator.
Over a year, the scam artist took their deceit to another level by inviting McKala on a date.
Posing as Dacre Montgomery, the imposter concocted a tale of being entangled in a tumultuous relationship with his real-life partner, Liv Pollock.
Allegedly, Liv Pollock wielded control over his decisions and finances, and the scammer asserted that, despite their actual breakup half a year earlier, they still maintained a public facade of togetherness for appearances.
“But you have to be quiet because, you know, I’m still with Liv (Pollock, his real-life partner)’,” the 28-year-old explained in the video posted on the YouTube channel Catfished.
A channel that exposes people who pretend to be someone else on social media and protects them from scammers.
McKala’s conviction in the authenticity of her bond deepened as she observed the absence of public displays of affection between the supposed couple on social media.
This gradual perception led her to genuinely believe that her feelings for the actor were genuine.
During a time of vulnerability, she succumbed to the scammer’s ploy and sent substantial sums of money in the form of gift cards, totaling around $10,000 (approximately ₹8.3 lahks), based on her assessment.
The imposter even coerced her into a painful ultimatum, pressuring her to choose between him and her husband. Ultimately, she made the heart-wrenching decision to divorce her spouse.
As weeks turned into months without any physical encounters, McKala’s confidence in the authenticity of the relationship waned. Gradually, she began to harbor doubts.
Seeking clarity, she turned to a YouTube channel, leading her to the agonizing realization that she had fallen victim to a well-crafted scam.
Faced with this stark truth, she promptly cut off all ties with the fraudulent individual.
Reflecting on her experience, McKala admitted that love had led her to make irrational decisions. “Love makes you do stupid, unreasonable things. If you’re someone like me, you’re afraid of being abandoned, and you’re a people pleaser,” expressed McKala in the video posted on YouTube.
Since its upload some time ago, the video has garnered over 490,000 views and received upwards of 14,000 likes. Numerous individuals also left comments upon discovering the details of this deception.
A YouTube user wrote, “I don’t even have $10,000 in my bank account. I can’t even fathom sending that much money to a romance scammer, even if I truly believed they were a celebrity.”
“Rule number one: don’t send money to the strangers you meet online. Even if they’re celebrities,” added another.
A third commented, “The easiest way to test the ‘relationship’ is to tell them you will never send them a dime. Just block all requests for money with a firm ‘no’. And most of the time that person will disappear.”
“This sounds like exactly what is going on with my father-in-law. He’s pretty much ruined his life for these romance scammers,” shared a fourth.
What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever fallen for a romance scammer?
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.