Viral Video: Man Baths Cobras with Water

A captivating yet spine-tingling video of a man engaging with two cobras has both fascinated and unnerved viewers. The intriguing footage captures the man administering an unconventional bath to the snakes by pouring water over their heads.

Shared on animal rescuer Sintu’s Instagram page, the video unfolds with two cobras resting in what seems to be a courtyard. In a mesmerizing sequence, the man approaches with a mug of water and commences the unusual bathing ritual.

Take a look at the post below:

Posted just three days ago, the video has swiftly amassed nearly 24,000 views, with the count steadily rising. Garnering around 1,300 likes, the share has ignited a mix of curiosity and apprehension among online spectators.

In a separate remarkable display, another recent video showcased a man fearlessly capturing a cobra with his bare hands. The gripping footage reveals the snake rearing its head to the height of the man’s waist, followed by a riveting depiction of the man skillfully taming and apprehending the serpent. Both videos exemplify astonishing interactions between humans and these formidable reptiles.

