Where’s the dog? This optical illusion is driving people crazy!

  • The puzzle challenges people to find hidden dogs in plain sight.
  • The dog is hiding under the blanket with its nose peeking out.
  • The post has been upvoted over 21,000 times.

Puzzles have a remarkable ability to captivate the minds of individuals, drawing them in with their enigmatic challenges.

For those who possess a deep appreciation for puzzles, we present an intriguing conundrum that will surely pique your interest.

Within an image recently posted on Reddit, lies a task that will test your observational skills – locating a concealed dog on a bed.

The post’s caption reads, “I spent a frantic 10 minutes searching for my dog.” The image portrays a bed adorned with pillows and a blanket. Your mission? To uncover the cunningly concealed dog that lurks plainly within the scene.

Take a look at the post shared on Reddit here:

I was frantically looking for my dog for 10 minutes.

by u/shetarp429 in aww

Did you manage to locate the hidden dog? If not, let us offer our assistance. The dog can be found beneath the blanket, with its nose peeking out in the image.

This post was circulated a couple of years ago and has since accumulated over 21,000 upvotes. Numerous individuals have also contributed comments to the post.

Here’s what people are saying about this picture:

An individual wrote, “I sure hope they booped that snoot.” A second added, “Awww the little nose!” “He or she looks very comfy. That or they were purposely playing a hiding game lol,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “My corgi would do that too. Cheeky little beast lol.” A fifth said, “Awwww the boop button was left uncovered for you.”

