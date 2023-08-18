British Museum Theft: Who Owns the World’s Cultural Heritage?

Advertisement British Museum investigates missing, stolen, or damaged artifacts.

One staff member was fired in connection with the case.

Twitter users react with mixed reactions, some calling it “a taste of your medicine.”

The British Museum is currently conducting an inquiry following the disappearance, theft, or damage of several pieces from its collection.

The incident is being investigated by the Economic Crime Command of the Metropolitan Police, and one of the museum’s staff members has been terminated in connection with the case.

Following the British Museum’s announcement regarding the stolen artifacts, numerous individuals on social media platforms have expressed their reactions.

A significant portion of the missing items were small components stored within a storeroom. Among the stolen objects were pieces of gold jewelry and semi-precious gemstones and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD.

These items were specifically preserved for scholarly and research purposes, and none had been recently exhibited to the public, according to a press release issued by the British Museum.