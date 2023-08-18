Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
British Museum Theft: Who Owns the World’s Cultural Heritage?

British Museum Theft: Who Owns the World’s Cultural Heritage?

Articles
Advertisement
British Museum Theft: Who Owns the World’s Cultural Heritage?

British Museum Theft: Who Owns the World’s Cultural Heritage?

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • British Museum investigates missing, stolen, or damaged artifacts.
  • One staff member was fired in connection with the case.
  • Twitter users react with mixed reactions, some calling it “a taste of your medicine.”

The British Museum is currently conducting an inquiry following the disappearance, theft, or damage of several pieces from its collection.

The incident is being investigated by the Economic Crime Command of the Metropolitan Police, and one of the museum’s staff members has been terminated in connection with the case.

Advertisement

Following the British Museum’s announcement regarding the stolen artifacts, numerous individuals on social media platforms have expressed their reactions.

A significant portion of the missing items were small components stored within a storeroom. Among the stolen objects were pieces of gold jewelry and semi-precious gemstones and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD.

These items were specifically preserved for scholarly and research purposes, and none had been recently exhibited to the public, according to a press release issued by the British Museum.

Advertisement
Hartwig Fischer, Director of the British Museum, said in the press release, “This is a highly unusual incident. I know I speak for all colleagues when I say that we take the safeguarding of all the items in our care extremely seriously. The Museum apologizes for what has happened, but we have now brought an end to this – and we are determined to put things right.”
He further added, “We have already tightened our security arrangements and we are working alongside outside experts to complete a definitive account of what is missing, damaged, and stolen. This will allow us to throw our efforts into the recovery of objects.”
Advertisement
Advertisement

An independent review will be led by former trustee Sir Nigel Boardman and British Transport Police Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi.

They will collaborate on investigating the incident and proposing enhanced security protocols for the Museum. Furthermore, they will initiate and oversee a robust initiative aimed at recovering the missing artifacts.

Following the report of the stolen items, numerous individuals have turned to Twitter to express their opinions.

Advertisement

Here’s a glimpse of the Twitter community’s response to the stolen artifacts from the British Museum:

An individual wrote, “A taste of your medicine @britishmuseum.” A second shared, “Everybody who’s previously defended the British museum by saying ‘Oh but other countries couldn’t take care of artifacts as they can’ is now learning what everyone in the museum sector has known all along.”

A third posted, “Since when did the British Museum think stealing was wrong?” “Shame when things go missing or stolen, isn’t it, British Museum?” expressed a fourth. What are your thoughts on this incident?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Woman’s Tamil version of What Jhumka takes the internet by storm
Woman’s Tamil version of What Jhumka takes the internet by storm

"What Jhumka" from "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" (featuring Alia Bhatt...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story